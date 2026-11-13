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Hackensack
World Peace Screen Sculpture at FDU Campus
9 days ago
The “World Peace Screen” sculpture by artist and Fairleigh Dickinson University alumnus Paul Von Ringelheim, BS ’58 (Ruth) once stood at the New York World’s Fair and has been located at FDU’s Metropolitan Campus since the late 1960s. https://t.co/64cyyFMEQf
This content is adapted from materials provided by Fairleigh Dickinson University
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