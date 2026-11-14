Hackensack is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from high-earning field sales to brand and territory growth jobs. If you’re good with people and like seeing your results in real numbers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vault Roofing

Vault Roofing Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time (W-2)

Full-time (W-2) Salary: $125,000 – $250,000/year (uncapped commission)

(uncapped commission) Why it’s interesting: Company books pre-set in-home appointments (no cold calling or door knocking), offers paid training, benefits, PTO, and bonuses, plus clear paths to advance if you like performance-based pay.

Employer: McGill Environmental Systems | McGill Compost

Location: Remote – must live near NYC/Philly/Baltimore/DC/Richmond area (covers Mid-Atlantic, includes Hackensack region)

(covers Mid-Atlantic, includes Hackensack region) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive base + 10% performance incentive (exact range not listed)

Competitive base + (exact range not listed) Why it’s interesting: Relationship-focused role with municipal and industrial clients, company vehicle or travel allowance, full benefits, 401(k) match, and the chance to grow business in the sustainability/composting space.

Employer: Inspire Medical Systems

Location: Hackensack, NJ / North NJ territory

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $105,000/year

Why it’s interesting: Field-based role driving referrals and education for an FDA-approved sleep apnea device, with strong benefits, 401(k) match, equity/ESPP, flexible time off, and tuition reimbursement for those with 2+ years healthcare/med device/pharma sales.

Employer: Hudson Talent Solutions (recruiting for a consumer products company)

(recruiting for a consumer products company) Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Great fit if you like data + creativity—you’ll build performance reports, track category trends, support retail and eCommerce marketing, and grow into owning your own brand projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer shares more detail on growth paths and requirements that might surprise you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.