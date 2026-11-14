undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Hackensack, NJ Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
Hackensack is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from high-earning field sales to brand and territory growth jobs. If you’re good with people and like seeing your results in real numbers, these are worth a look.
Roofing Sales Representative – High Commission
- Employer: Vault Roofing
- Location: Hackensack, NJ
- Type: Full-time (W-2)
- Salary: $125,000 – $250,000/year (uncapped commission)
- Why it’s interesting: Company books pre-set in-home appointments (no cold calling or door knocking), offers paid training, benefits, PTO, and bonuses, plus clear paths to advance if you like performance-based pay.
Business Development Manager, Organics & Biosolids Intake
- Employer: McGill Environmental Systems | McGill Compost
- Location: Remote – must live near NYC/Philly/Baltimore/DC/Richmond area (covers Mid-Atlantic, includes Hackensack region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + 10% performance incentive (exact range not listed)
- Why it’s interesting: Relationship-focused role with municipal and industrial clients, company vehicle or travel allowance, full benefits, 401(k) match, and the chance to grow business in the sustainability/composting space.
Therapy Development Representative – Hackensack / North NJ
- Employer: Inspire Medical Systems
- Location: Hackensack, NJ / North NJ territory
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,000/year
- Why it’s interesting: Field-based role driving referrals and education for an FDA-approved sleep apnea device, with strong benefits, 401(k) match, equity/ESPP, flexible time off, and tuition reimbursement for those with 2+ years healthcare/med device/pharma sales.
Associate Brand Manager
- Employer: Hudson Talent Solutions (recruiting for a consumer products company)
- Location: Hackensack, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Great fit if you like data + creativity—you’ll build performance reports, track category trends, support retail and eCommerce marketing, and grow into owning your own brand projects.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer shares more detail on growth paths and requirements that might surprise you.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.