Hackensack’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospital floors to home care and retail pharmacy. If you’re in patient care or just finishing school, there’s likely a fit here for you.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Hackensack, NJ (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time, evenings (3:15 pm–11:45 pm)

Pay: Minimum $21.77/hour

This role is hands-on at the bedside: vitals, EKGs, blood draws, glucose checks, hygiene, and transport on a diabetic medicine unit. Great fit if you’re a CNA/MA/PCT or similar and want hospital experience, strong teamwork, and a clear path to grow (including a PCT apprenticeship option).

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Minimum $46.64/hour

Work in a high-tech interventional radiology suite, assisting physicians with specialized procedures, operating imaging equipment, and keeping patients safe and comfortable. Ideal if you’ve finished an AMA-approved radiologic technology program, hold ARRT and NJ DR license, and want advanced imaging experience with strong benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Hackensack, NJ (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $23.75 – $42.00/hour

Perfect for a recent PharmD graduate working toward pharmacist licensure. You’ll support daily pharmacy operations, learn store and district workflows, and build skills in patient safety, DUR, immunizations, and counseling under a preceptor. Includes access to benefits for part-time staff and a clear training roadmap.

Employer: RightWay ABA

Location: Hackensack, NJ (in-home and center-based)

Type: Part-time; set hours M/W/F 4–6 pm & Sat 10 am–12 pm

Pay: Not listed

Work directly with children ages 2–18 providing ABA therapy in homes and centers. You’ll follow BCBA treatment plans, teach communication and daily living skills, and collect data. Great if you want steady after-school hours and training/support to become an RBT with a BCBA-led, woman-owned agency.

Employer: Affirmed Home Care

Location: Hackensack & greater Bergen County, NJ

Type: Per diem, flexible days/nights, weekdays & weekends

Pay: $55/hour for shifts; $125 per RN visit

Provide one-on-one home care for patients needing ventilator and trach support in Hackensack, Elmwood Park, Rochelle Park, and nearby towns. Best for RNs with ICU/ED/Med-Surg or home care experience who want high hourly pay, flexible scheduling, and time to build real relationships with patients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Hackensack tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.