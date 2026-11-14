Hackensack has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from busy retail floors to fast casual food and medical front desks. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Tropical Juice Bar

Tropical Juice Bar Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person

Full-time or Part-time, in person Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, paid sick time, paid training, 401(k), health, dental & vision

Fast-paced juice and smoothie spot where you’ll take orders, run the register, and prep fresh food and drinks. Great fit if you have restaurant or barista experience, enjoy a fun, upbeat vibe, and speak Spanish (required).

Employer: Metro Vein Centers

Metro Vein Centers Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time, in person

Full-time, in person Pay: Hourly, based on experience + quarterly bonuses up to $6,000/year

Hourly, based on experience + Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, life & disability coverage, growth paths

Front-desk role at a busy vein clinic where you’ll greet patients, answer phones, schedule visits, and handle copays. You don’t need medical experience—1+ year of customer-facing work (like restaurant or retail) is enough, and they’ll train you on the healthcare side.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time (about 38 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $27.00/hour starting , $28.00/hour in year 2

, Perks: 401(k) + match, EAP, discounts; for full-time: medical, dental, vision, generous vacation, 7 paid holidays, paid parental & caregiver leave, disability & life insurance

Hands-on retail leadership role where you help run the store, lead the team, manage schedules, and keep shelves stocked and customers happy. Best for someone with 3+ years of retail experience and some leadership background who’s ready for the next step.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more locations and roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.