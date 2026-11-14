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🛒 Hackensack Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Hackensack has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from busy retail floors to fast casual food and medical front desks. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying on your feet.
Cashier / Sales Associate – Tropical Juice Bar
- Employer: Tropical Juice Bar
- Location: Hackensack, NJ
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person
- Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, paid sick time, paid training, 401(k), health, dental & vision
Fast-paced juice and smoothie spot where you’ll take orders, run the register, and prep fresh food and drinks. Great fit if you have restaurant or barista experience, enjoy a fun, upbeat vibe, and speak Spanish (required).
Patient Service Representative – Metro Vein Centers
- Employer: Metro Vein Centers
- Location: Hackensack, NJ
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: Hourly, based on experience + quarterly bonuses up to $6,000/year
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, life & disability coverage, growth paths
Front-desk role at a busy vein clinic where you’ll greet patients, answer phones, schedule visits, and handle copays. You don’t need medical experience—1+ year of customer-facing work (like restaurant or retail) is enough, and they’ll train you on the healthcare side.
Full-Time Assistant Store Manager – ALDI
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Hackensack, NJ
- Type: Full-time (about 38 hours/week)
- Pay: $27.00/hour starting, $28.00/hour in year 2
- Perks: 401(k) + match, EAP, discounts; for full-time: medical, dental, vision, generous vacation, 7 paid holidays, paid parental & caregiver leave, disability & life insurance
Hands-on retail leadership role where you help run the store, lead the team, manage schedules, and keep shelves stocked and customers happy. Best for someone with 3+ years of retail experience and some leadership background who’s ready for the next step.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more locations and roles that might fit you even better.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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