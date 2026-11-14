Hackensack’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Rosa Mexicano

Rosa Mexicano Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: OTHER (restaurant busser)

OTHER (restaurant busser) Pay: Competitive + tips (exact rate not listed)

High-energy, modern Mexican restaurant where every shift feels like a party. You’ll clear and reset tables, help with tableside guac, keep the dining room spotless, and support servers so service runs smoothly. 1 year guest service experience preferred; walk in any day, 2–5 PM, and ask for a manager.

Employer: Hekemian & Co., Inc.

Location: The Current on River, 18 E Camden St, Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$22/hour

Shift: 7 AM – 3 PM

Front desk role at a luxury apartment building with resort-style amenities. You’ll greet residents and guests, handle calls and emails, manage visitor access and amenity bookings, and support resident events. Comes with health, dental, PTO for eligible full-time staff and clear growth paths in property management.

Employer: Chit Chat Diner

Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time (restaurant server)

(restaurant server) Pay: Not listed (tipped server role)

Busy, “not your ordinary” diner with a high-energy vibe and focus on guest experience. They want experienced servers (2–3 years preferred) who can handle multiple tables, use POS systems, and bring strong communication and teamwork. Apply in person and ask for a manager.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—these roles tend to fill fast. Save the links, update your resume, and reach out or stop by this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.