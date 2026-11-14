💰 Hackensack to auction $2.5M in delinquent developer tax liens

The City of Hackensack is moving to collect unpaid PILOT fees from several developers.

On December 21, 2026 at 10:00am, the City plans to auction over $2.5 million in municipal tax liens on seven delinquent properties on and around Main Street and W. Camden Street. Formal 30‑day notices went out on November 12, 2026. If the developers pay in full within that window, their liens will not be sold.

This is part of a citywide PILOT compliance campaign that has already brought in nearly $3.8 million in past‑due revenue and interest. An earlier audit found about $6.7 million in unbilled fees, missing filings, and interest.

The City also recently ended the PILOT agreement for 77 River Street (GOAT Climbing Gym), which is expected to raise that property’s annual tax bill by more than 55%.

For updates on City Council actions and fiscal oversight, visit www.hackensack.org.