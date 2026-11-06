🤝 Hackensack NJ Community Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hackensack has some solid options right now if you like helping families and people with disabilities. These roles are steady, come with benefits, and keep you right in the community.

Employer: CBH Care

CBH Care Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 9am–5pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: $43,000–$45,000/year

Work directly with families to build service plans, run groups, and connect them to community resources. This is a good fit if you have a BSW/BA in social work, psychology, or related field, 2+ years in mental health/human services, and a valid driver’s license.

Perks: Over 90% of medical and dental premiums covered, free vision, 403(b) contribution after 1 year, generous PTO, 10 paid holidays + 2 discretionary days, and chances for clinical supervision and career growth.

Employer: CBH Care

CBH Care Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 9am–5pm (two days 12pm–8pm)

, Monday–Friday, Salary: $43,000–$45,000/year

Support families in crisis, offer counseling, run consultations, and link them to services and education. Great for someone who likes fast-paced, hands-on work with families and has a BSW/BA in social work, psychology, or related field, 2+ years in mental health/human services, and a valid driver’s license.

Perks: Same strong package as above – excellent health benefits, 403(b) retirement contribution, generous PTO, 12 total paid days (10 holidays + 2 discretionary), and room to grow within a mission-driven organization.

Employer: Ohel Children's Home and Family Services

Location: Hackensack, NJ (Bergen County)

Type: Flexible full-time and part-time , mostly after-school hours

Flexible , mostly after-school hours Salary: $18.75–$20.75/hour

Work one-on-one with adults with developmental disabilities who live at home in the community. Experience and driving are preferred but not required; you do need good English communication skills and a caring, responsible attitude.

Perks: Competitive benefits including 403(b) retirement plan with employee contribution, PTO (sick and vacation), and health insurance for full-time staff (benefits depend on hours and classification). To move forward, they ask you to also apply on their site: https://tinyurl.com/Ohel-RespiteNJ-App.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.