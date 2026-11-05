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📣 Hackensack, NJ Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple High-Earning Paths
Hackensack is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from fitness memberships to high-end medical and home services. If you’re driven by goals and commissions, these three openings are worth a look.
Senior Sales Specialist – Histology Consumables
- Employer: Leica Biosystems (a Danaher company)
- Location: Hackensack, NJ territory (covering New York, NY)
- Type: Full-time, remote/field-based with 50–75% travel
- Salary: $120,000–$140,000 base, $175,000–$195,000 total target with sales incentives
High-level medical sales role selling histology consumables into hospitals and labs. Great fit if you have 5–7+ years of complex B2B or medical sales, love strategic account planning, and want strong pay plus benefits and remote flexibility.
Sales Manager
- Employer: Orangetheory Fitness / Empire Portfolio Group
- Location: Hackensack, NJ studio
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (plus bonus based on performance)
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, training & development, employee discounts
Lead sales for a busy fitness studio—driving memberships, giving tours, and hitting monthly revenue goals. Ideal if you have 1–2 years of sales experience, enjoy a high-energy environment, and want growth into multi-unit or operations roles.
Professional In Home Executive (Sales)
- Employer: Prestige Works NJ
- Location: Hackensack, NJ (travel across New Jersey)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $100,000–$225,000 per year (commission-based)
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid training, professional development
Outside sales role for a fast-growing exterior home remodeling company (roofing, siding, windows, gutters). You’ll run pre-set, vetted appointments, use a CRM, and close high-ticket home improvement projects—great if you’re motivated, coachable, and have a car and laptop/tablet.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles or future openings. Don’t wait too long; strong sales jobs in Hackensack tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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