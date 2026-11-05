📣 Hackensack, NJ Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple High-Earning Paths

Hackensack is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from fitness memberships to high-end medical and home services. If you’re driven by goals and commissions, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Leica Biosystems (a Danaher company)

Leica Biosystems (a company) Location: Hackensack, NJ territory (covering New York, NY )

territory (covering ) Type: Full-time , remote/field-based with 50–75% travel

, remote/field-based with Salary: $120,000–$140,000 base, $175,000–$195,000 total target with sales incentives

High-level medical sales role selling histology consumables into hospitals and labs. Great fit if you have 5–7+ years of complex B2B or medical sales, love strategic account planning, and want strong pay plus benefits and remote flexibility.

Employer: Orangetheory Fitness / Empire Portfolio Group

Location: Hackensack, NJ studio

studio Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus bonus based on performance )

Competitive (plus ) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, training & development, employee discounts

Lead sales for a busy fitness studio—driving memberships, giving tours, and hitting monthly revenue goals. Ideal if you have 1–2 years of sales experience, enjoy a high-energy environment, and want growth into multi-unit or operations roles.

Employer: Prestige Works NJ

Location: Hackensack, NJ (travel across New Jersey)

(travel across New Jersey) Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $100,000–$225,000 per year (commission-based)

(commission-based) Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid training, professional development

Outside sales role for a fast-growing exterior home remodeling company (roofing, siding, windows, gutters). You’ll run pre-set, vetted appointments, use a CRM, and close high-ticket home improvement projects—great if you’re motivated, coachable, and have a car and laptop/tablet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles or future openings. Don’t wait too long; strong sales jobs in Hackensack tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.