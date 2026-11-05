🚌 Hackensack Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Opportunities

Hackensack has steady demand for safe, reliable drivers right now. If you like being on the road and getting paid well for it, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time, company driver

Pay: ~$78,000/year average, $1,500/week avg, $0.40–$0.45 CPM, holiday pay $160/day, weekly minimum $1,125

Home every day, hauling for a single dedicated customer. Includes safety bonus opportunities, PTO from day one, 401(k) with company match, and medical, dental, vision after 30 days. Requires Class A license and 3+ months trucking experience.

Employer: Via

Location: Bergen County (based in Hackensack, NJ)

Type: Independent contractor (flexible schedule)

Pay: Up to $22/hour (net after expenses) + **$100 new driver bonus***

Drive using Via’s app to provide shared rides around Bergen County. You choose when you drive, get 24/7 live support, and can lease an approved vehicle so you don’t have to use your own car. Must be 25+, have 1+ year of US driving history, valid license, and personal auto insurance.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Hackensack, NJ (in-person)

Type: Part- to full-time (24–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $28.00–$33.00/hour

Local dump truck driving to support construction and job sites, with a focus on safe, on-time material deliveries. Needs 2+ years of manual dump truck experience, comfort with manual transmissions, and knowledge of Bergen County quarries is a plus.

If one of these fits you, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good driving jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.