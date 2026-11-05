🚔 Hackensack NJ Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Hackensack has steady demand for people who can keep homes, stores, and neighbors safe. Here are a few solid openings if you’re looking to work in security or asset protection.

Employer: Planned Companies

Planned Companies Location: Hackensack / Fort Lee / Teaneck, NJ

Type: Full-time and Part-time options

options Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Patrol residential and commercial buildings, monitor CCTV, check doors and gates, and help residents and guests feel safe. Great if you have a NJ SORA license, 2+ years security experience, and want steady shifts (morning, evening, or overnight) with access to medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match for eligible employees.

Employer: Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (role may include performance-based bonuses)

Lead the store’s asset protection team to cut down on theft and accidents, manage investigations, and partner with store leaders and local law enforcement. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s degree, 3–5 years related experience, and want a leadership role with access to 401(k), medical/vision/dental, PTO, holidays, and more (eligibility rules apply).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Hackensack.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.