⚖️ Several Legal Openings in Hackensack, NJ for Mid-Level Attorneys

Hackensack’s legal market is busy right now, especially for mid-level litigators. If you’ve got solid insurance defense or employment law experience, there are a few strong options to check out.

Employer: CyberCoders (placing with a long-established NJ law firm)

CyberCoders (placing with a long-established NJ law firm) Location: Hackensack, NJ (hybrid/remote schedule)

(hybrid/remote schedule) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes semiannual billables bonus up to $15K)

Handle complex tort and insurance defense matters from pleadings through trial prep, with immediate client contact and real case ownership. Ideal if you have 5+ years of insurance defense experience, are NJ-barred, and want a collaborative, growth-focused environment at a firm that’s been around since the 1850s.

Note: This role appears multiple times with different posting IDs; it’s the same position, so just apply once.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a national business law firm)

(recruiting for a national business law firm) Location: Hackensack, NJ (East Coast office; hybrid potential)

(East Coast office; hybrid potential) Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $175,000 per year

Split your time between employment counseling and litigation for employer clients—drafting policies and agreements, handling EEOC/state agency charges, and litigating in state and federal court. Best for attorneys with 3–5 years of labor & employment experience and an active bar in NJ, PA, VA, MD, or DC who want direct partner and client contact plus a clear growth path.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a full-service firm)

(recruiting for a full-service firm) Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $160,000 per year

Work with a top litigation partner handling personal injury and insurance defense from intake through trial, including motions, depositions, and settlements. A good fit if you have 5+ years of tort and insurance defense, are licensed in NJ, and like a high-volume caseload with a flexible schedule, generous PTO, and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—firms often open similar roles as they grow. Polish your resume, highlight your trial and motion work, and send in those applications.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.