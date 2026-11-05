🍽️ Hackensack Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hackensack’s food scene is busy right now, from hospital kitchens to local coffee spots and fast casual dining. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Burst Beans Coffee

Burst Beans Coffee Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time, salaried

Pay: $50,000 – $60,000 per year

Lead a specialty coffee shop focused on quality and community. You’ll run daily operations, manage and grow the team, handle budgets and inventory, and still jump on bar when needed. Includes paid time off, sick leave, flexible schedule, free coffee, and 20% discount.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Restaurants

Location: 41 Rte 4, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Starting at $16.75/hour

Front-of-house role keeping the dining room clean and welcoming while giving guests that classic Chick-fil-A service. Offers flexible scheduling, paid time off, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid training, and the restaurant is closed on Sundays.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Minimum $18.72/hour

Support patients, visitors, and staff by helping with meal service, basic food prep, stocking, and cleaning in a hospital setting. Good fit if you like a steady routine, can work weekends and rotating holidays, and want access to health system benefits for 20+ hours/week.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: Minimum $27.13/hour

Hospital cook role preparing hot meals for patients, staff, and visitors using set recipes and HACCP standards. Ideal if you have 1–3 years hotel/restaurant cooking experience, want mostly daytime hours, and like the stability and full benefits of a major health network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Hackensack.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.