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Hackensack
🤝 Hackensack NJ Community Jobs – Multiple Roles Helping Local Families
3 days ago
Hackensack has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and want hands-on experience in community and social services.
Paraprofessional – After School & Weekends
- Employer: MarbleJam Kids Inc.
- Location: Hackensack, NJ (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $22.50–$26.00/hour
- Schedule: Tues 3–8pm; Wed–Fri 3–6pm; Sat 9am–1pm
- Perks: NJ sick time (40 hrs/yr), 401(k) after 6 months, chance for future full-time
Work with children, teens, and young adults with special needs in an arts and enrichment setting. Great fit if you have at least an associate degree and 1 year caring for people with disabilities and want experience in fields like special ed, psychology, or creative arts therapies.
Child Development Specialist
- Employer: Positive Development
- Location: Hackensack, NJ (home-based/onsite)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $22–$28/hour direct care; $20/hour training/admin
- Schedule: 3–5 days M–F (most hours 3–8pm) or Sat–Sun (most hours 9am–3pm)
- Perks: Paid training, paid drive time at admin rate, mileage reimbursement, monthly tech stipend, $1000 referral bonus
Support autistic children one-on-one using a play-based, relationship-focused model. Ideal for students or early-career folks in psychology, education, OT/SLP, social work, or healthcare who want real clinical experience with strong supervision.
Residential Program Manager
- Employer: Community Options, Inc.
- Location: Hackensack, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Starting at $60,000/year
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, paid holidays (incl. birthday), generous PTO, 403(b), discount programs, growth opportunities
Lead a team supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in residential programs. You’ll manage staff, schedules, and care plans, and stay on top of health, documentation, and family communication.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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