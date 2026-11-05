🤝 Hackensack NJ Community Jobs – Multiple Roles Helping Local Families

Hackensack has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and want hands-on experience in community and social services.

Employer: MarbleJam Kids Inc.

MarbleJam Kids Inc. Location: Hackensack, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.50–$26.00/hour

Schedule: Tues 3–8pm; Wed–Fri 3–6pm; Sat 9am–1pm

Tues 3–8pm; Wed–Fri 3–6pm; Sat 9am–1pm Perks: NJ sick time (40 hrs/yr), 401(k) after 6 months, chance for future full-time

Work with children, teens, and young adults with special needs in an arts and enrichment setting. Great fit if you have at least an associate degree and 1 year caring for people with disabilities and want experience in fields like special ed, psychology, or creative arts therapies.

Employer: Positive Development

Positive Development Location: Hackensack, NJ (home-based/onsite)

(home-based/onsite) Type: Part-time

Pay: $22–$28/hour direct care; $20/hour training/admin

Schedule: 3–5 days M–F (most hours 3–8pm) or Sat–Sun (most hours 9am–3pm)

3–5 days M–F (most hours 3–8pm) Sat–Sun (most hours 9am–3pm) Perks: Paid training, paid drive time at admin rate, mileage reimbursement, monthly tech stipend, $1000 referral bonus

Support autistic children one-on-one using a play-based, relationship-focused model. Ideal for students or early-career folks in psychology, education, OT/SLP, social work, or healthcare who want real clinical experience with strong supervision.

Employer: Community Options, Inc.

Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $60,000/year

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, paid holidays (incl. birthday), generous PTO, 403(b), discount programs, growth opportunities

Lead a team supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in residential programs. You’ll manage staff, schedules, and care plans, and stay on top of health, documentation, and family communication.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.