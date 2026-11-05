💰 Hackensack NJ Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings & $27–$41/hr

Hackensack has a nice mix of finance roles right now, from entry-level pricing work to licensed tax pros. Good options whether you’re early in your career or already an EA/CPA.

Employer: United Merchant Services, Inc. (Bluu Inc.)

United Merchant Services, Inc. (Bluu Inc.) Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the pricing team for merchant services, making sure pricing is loaded correctly, fees are checked, and profitability is reviewed. Great fit if you’re strong in Excel (VLOOKUP, data work), good with numbers, and ideally bilingual in English/Korean; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, gym and lunch support.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Location: Hackensack, NJ – TurboTax office

Type: Part-time, year-round, on-site

Pay (NJ): $27.00 – $41.00 per hour + potential bonus, equity, benefits

Work on-site helping clients with simple to complex tax returns, plus year-round tax advice and planning. Best for EA/CPA/attorneys or seasoned tax pros (3+ years, 30+ returns/season) who like community outreach, workshops, and building a local client base with strong support from Intuit.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Location: Hackensack, NJ – TurboTax office

Type: Part-time, year-round, on-site

Pay (NJ): $27.00 – $41.00 per hour + potential bonus, equity, benefits

Very similar on-site TurboTax role focused on full-service tax prep, client meetings, and holistic financial guidance. Ideal if you’re comfortable in a fast-paced office, enjoy face-to-face client work, and want to grow into areas like bookkeeping, payroll, and business tax advisory with training.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on hours, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.