👔 Hackensack NJ Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Hackensack has some strong leadership roles open right now, especially if you’re coming from finance, product, or project management. These are solid, full-time positions with clear growth paths and competitive pay.

Employer: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Location: Hackensack, NJ (Executive & Management)

(Executive & Management) Type: Full-time

Salary: $148,495 – $174,700

Lead teams that run U.S. Bank’s private capital accounting and investment operations platforms, with a big focus on FIS Investran. Ideal if you have 8+ years in private capital or fund accounting and want to own process optimization, conversions, and operational risk for a major bank with a strong benefits package (healthcare, 401(k), paid vacation, parental leave).

Employer: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $194,225 – $228,500

High-impact product leadership role shaping U.S. Bank’s global private markets and private funds offering. You’ll own product strategy and roadmap, partner with tech, risk, and sales, and represent the bank with clients and at industry events—great fit if you have product management experience in private markets or alternative investments, and want both strategy and client-facing work, plus full corporate benefits.

Employer: BAAM Creative Studios

Location: Hackensack, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role managing visual marketing projects from planning through installation for corporate clients, events, and major brands. Good for someone with project management or production coordination experience who likes fast-paced work in printing, signage, fabrication, or events, with growth opportunities and daily client and vendor coordination.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.