Gypsum’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring for hands-on, customer-facing roles. If you like staying active and helping people in person, these are worth a look.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 770 Red Table Drive, Gypsum, CO 81637

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17 – $17.50/hour

Help run a busy dollar store: support daily operations, open/close the store, handle cash, and keep shelves stocked and seasonal displays looking good. This role is active and hands-on, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, an Employee Assistance Program, and educational assistance.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Gypsum, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay; medical, dental, vision; 401(k) with company match, stock purchase plan, in-store discounts, paid time off (for full-time), tuition reimbursement, and mental health support programs (per company listing)

Lead sales and a small team in an automotive parts store while delivering “WOW” customer service. Good fit if you like cars, enjoy coaching others, and can work a flexible schedule with mornings, nights, and weekends.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.