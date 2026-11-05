🚌 Gypsum, CO Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Gypsum’s transport scene is busy right now—between freight, beverages, and private jets, there’s solid work for CDL drivers and airport pros.

Below are several strong options if you like being on the move and working with your hands.

Employer: FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Location: Gypsum, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.7747–$0.8967 per mile (linehaul) + $33.63–$38.94/hour (non-linehaul)

Haul trailers between FedEx service centers using tractor‑trailers (including doubles/triples) with strong pay and full benefits. You’ll need a CDL Class A with endorsements (hazmat can be added within 120 days), 1 year of recent experience or FedEx’s driver course, and be ready for long-distance driving in all weather.

Employer: Mountain Beverage Co., LLC

Location: Gypsum, CO (Colorado mountain routes)

(Colorado mountain routes) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Local beer delivery with a family-owned company—home every night and weekend, no OTR. Comes with PTO, sick & holiday pay, medical/dental/vision, life & accident insurance, and 401(k) with match; you’ll need a CDL A or B, can handle physical work (lifting up to 165 lbs), and enjoy customer service.

Employer: Signature Aviation

Location: Gypsum, CO (EGE Airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.25–$32.88/hour

Lead ground operations at the private aviation terminal in Vail/Eagle, coordinating fueling, towing, deicing, shuttle driving, and more. This role offers paid training, strong benefits, a $1,000 sign-on bonus, and a monthly housing stipend through March 31, 2027, if you can work flexible shifts (nights/weekends/holidays) and thrive in a fast-paced ramp environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good local driving and airport jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.