By Zach Scott

NORCROSS — In a matchup of Class AAAAAAA boys basketball powers, No. 1-ranked Grayson defeated No. 3 McEachern 72-63 in the On the Radar Hoops Tip-Off Classic at Norcross on Saturday.

The Rams (2-0) also own a victory over No. 4 Hillgrove already this season.

Austin Leonard had 20 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals to lead four Grayson players in double figures. Bleu Lewis (14 points, three rebounds, three assists), M.J. Curry (13 points, six assists, five rebounds, three steals) and Byron Lee (13 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks) also scored in double figures, while Xavier Butler was close with eight points alogn with 12 rebounds and three assists.