By Zach Scott

NORCROSS — Dacula’s boys basketball team topped Gainesville 66-51 in the On the Radar Hoops Tip-Off Classic at Norcross on Saturday.

George Fajemirokun had 14 points, 12 rebounds and two steals, and Case Presley had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the Falcons.

Joshua Brown (nine points, six rebounds, four assists), Kelvin Sanford (seven points, 12 rebounds) and Caleb Golding (six points, three rebounds) also played well.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Francis 63, Archer 61

NORCROSS — Archer fell 63-61 to St. Francis in the On the Radar Hoops Tip-Off Classic at Norcross on Saturday.

Mount Vernon 72, Parkview 67

NORCROSS — Parkview lost 72-67 to Mount Vernon in the On the Radar Hoops Tip-Off Classic at Norcross on Saturday.

Walker 79, Central Gwinnett 50

NORCROSS — Central Gwinnett lost 79-50 to Walker in the On the Radar Hoops Tip-Off Classic at Norcross on Saturday.

Riverwood 78, Shiloh 67

FAYETTEVILLE — Shiloh lost 78-67 to Riverwood in the Starr’s Mill Classic on Saturday despite 22 points and four assists from Nivee Leech.

Mason Bostic had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Leo McGrew had 11 points and five rebounds for the Generals.

Providence 66, Mount Pisgah 27

LILBURN — Providence Christian romped to a 66-27 win over Mount Pisgah on Saturday.