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GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian improves to 3-0
By From Staff Reports,4 days ago
LILBURN — Providence Christian girls basketball stayed perfect on the season with a 57-28 win over Mount Pisgah on Saturday.
Zoie Cameron and Akudo Ojeme scored 20 points each to lead the Storm (3-0), while Sadie Chadwick added 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seckinger 59, Berkmar 35
BUFORD — Seckinger defeated Berkmar 59-35 on Saturday, improving to 2-1 on the season.
Berkmar was led by Nyomi Jackson (10 points), Aurora Santos (seven points) and Dayana Tejada-Pena (six points).
Jackson County 57, Duluth 42
DULUTH — Duluth lost 57-42 to Jackson County on Saturday despite 22 points and seven rebounds from Za’ni Carter.
Bella Oteng added seven points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (1-1).
Etowah 64, Lanier 28
CANTON — Lanier fell 64-28 to Etowah in the Sandy’s Spiel Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.
Michelle Ezumah (11 points, eight rebounds, three steals) and London Hughes (eight points, two rebounds) were the Longhorns’ top performers.