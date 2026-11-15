Providence Christian's Zoie Cameron (14) dribbles in a girls basketball game against Rabun County in Lilburn on Dec. 11, 2025. By Oscar Guevara Saenz

LILBURN — Providence Christian girls basketball stayed perfect on the season with a 57-28 win over Mount Pisgah on Saturday.

Zoie Cameron and Akudo Ojeme scored 20 points each to lead the Storm (3-0), while Sadie Chadwick added 11 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seckinger 59, Berkmar 35

BUFORD — Seckinger defeated Berkmar 59-35 on Saturday, improving to 2-1 on the season.

Berkmar was led by Nyomi Jackson (10 points), Aurora Santos (seven points) and Dayana Tejada-Pena (six points).

Jackson County 57, Duluth 42

DULUTH — Duluth lost 57-42 to Jackson County on Saturday despite 22 points and seven rebounds from Za’ni Carter.

Bella Oteng added seven points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (1-1).

Etowah 64, Lanier 28

CANTON — Lanier fell 64-28 to Etowah in the Sandy’s Spiel Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.

Michelle Ezumah (11 points, eight rebounds, three steals) and London Hughes (eight points, two rebounds) were the Longhorns’ top performers.