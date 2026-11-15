GGC's Amari Morgan in action during a men's basketball game against Keiser on Nov. 14, 2026. By Kameron Hudson/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 22-ranked Keiser University (Florida) scored 10 of the final 14 points to take a 104-100 overtime triumph against No. 12 Georgia Gwinnett College in a highly competitive final men’s basketball game of the GGC Classic on Saturday night in the Convocation Center.

After battling to a 84-84 tie after 40 minutes of regulation play, Keiser (3-1) took a 97-96 lead with 1:48 remaining in overtime following a 3-pointer from Loghan Downie. The Seahawk big man finished the contest with 34 points – 22 coming during the second half.

A layup from Keiser’s Mathew Shea put the visitors ahead 99-96 with 1:05 left in the extra session. GGC senior Devontre Chaney quickly converted a layup to draw the Grizzlies within a point, at 99-98, with 56 seconds remaining.

However, Downie buried another 3-pointer and Jaylen Lee converted two free throws with 24 seconds left to give Keiser a 104-98 advantage that held up for the victory.

In regulation time, the Grizzlies (7-1) opened the second half on a 9-0 run to build a 53-39 lead after a three-point play from sophomore Patrick Johnson at the 16:23 mark.

Keiser answered with 12-4 run over the next three minutes to get within six points, at 57-51 following a 3-point field goal from Nadir Myers. The guard scored 14 of his 25 points in the second half.

Later, a 3-point field goal from Downie gave the Seahawks a 72-69 lead with just under seven minutes left in regulation. One minute later, Myers connected on another shot from behind the 3-point arc before GGC scored eight straight points, capped by a layup from senior Jahiem Berry at the 3:48 mark. The basket gave the hosts a 79-75 lead.

Leading 83-82 with nine seconds left, sophomore Mario Hill Jr. split a pair of free throws and Downie drove the length of the floor for a layup to force overtime.

GGC led 42-39 after the opening 20 minutes that featured the team jumping out to an 18-9 lead less than six minutes into the contest. Keiser battled back to get within 27-25 after a Myers jumper with 7:20 left in the period.

Johnson led the Grizzlies with 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Sophomore Mario Hill Jr. added 20 points behind five 3-pointers. Chaney had a double-double performance with 17 points and 11 rebounds to go along with seven assists. Berry scored 15 points and sophomore Amari Morgan chipped in 10 points as all five starters reached double figures.

Keiser held a commanding 64-42 rebounding edge, with 29 offensive rebounds. The Seahawks turned those opportunities into 26 second-chance points. The visitors went 7-of-17 (41.2 percent) from behind the 3-point arc in the second half and made 4-of-5 3-pointers in the overtime period.

“The tougher team won tonight. Twenty-nine offensive rebounds are something I have never seen. We probably had 20-plus chances to win the game if we had done one thing differently in those situations. Keiser made us pay for every error that we made,” said GGC head coach Chase Teichmann.