GGC's Christen Collins shoots a 3-pointer against Spartanburg Methodist on Oct. 24, 2026. By Dan Melograna/GGC Athletics

COLUMBIA, Ky. — The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s basketball team ran into a hot-shooting No. 19-ranked Lindsey Wilson University squad while suffering its first road loss of the season 85-63 on Saturday afternoon.

The Grizzlies (4-3) were outscored in each of the first three quarters of the contest and they went through scoring droughts in the second and third quarters to fall behind by as many as 31 points midway in the fourth quarter. The team cut into that margin by 10 points the rest of the way.

The insurmountable lead for the Blue Raiders (6-2) was built slowly and methodically by an offense that made seven straight field goals, including three 3-pointers, in the second half. They then converted 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) of their shots while being a sizzling 4-of-6 (66.7 percent) from behind the 3-point arc in the third quarter.

GGC went from leading 26-25 with 8:36 left in the second quarter to trailing 46-31 at halftime and 71-42 by the end of the third period. The visitors made only 22.9 percent of their shots (8-of-35) in the second and third quarters to fall behind by the decisive amount.

Sophomore Christen Collins tried to keep things close, scoring nine of her team-high 15 points in the first quarter, when the Grizzlies trailed 21-19 at the break. She shot 6-of-12 from the field and made 3-of-5 of her 3-pointers in the game. Junior Jamya Griffin had nine points and sophomore Jaydah Rainey added a team-high seven rebounds.

GGC is now 1-1 in road games this season.

“We faced a tough opponent on the road today, but these are the challenges we want. Scheduling top-level competition, including Top 25 opponents, will prepare us for conference play and pay dividends in February and March. I’m proud of our ladies for battling through adversity. Despite what the scoreboard shows, this team is coming together and continuing to grow. I believe in this team,” said GGC head coach Tory Wooley, who is 23-9 in two seasons with the Grizzlies.