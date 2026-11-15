Buford’s Silas Nuckles (9) gains yardage against Roswell in high school football at Dexter Wood Field at Phillip Beard Stadium on Sept. 5, 2025. By David McGregor

Buford senior Silas Nuckles committed to the Appalachian State University (N.C.) football program on Saturday.

Nuckles, a 6-foot, 175-pound athlete prospect, has four touchdown runs and one TD catch this season in addition to 19 tackles on defense. He had 44 tackles and four interceptions for Buford’s state and national championship team last season.