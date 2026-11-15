undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
American Football
Buford's Silas Nuckles commits to Appalachian State
By From Staff Reports,4 days ago
Buford senior Silas Nuckles committed to the Appalachian State University (N.C.) football program on Saturday.
Nuckles, a 6-foot, 175-pound athlete prospect, has four touchdown runs and one TD catch this season in addition to 19 tackles on defense. He had 44 tackles and four interceptions for Buford’s state and national championship team last season.