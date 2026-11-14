Jackson County head football coach Korey Mobbs is interviewed before a game at Mountain View on September 18, 2026. By Craig Cappy

Parkview grad Korey Mobbs, the head football coach at Jackson County, earned his 100th career victory as a high school coach Friday with his team’s 47-0 win over Creekview in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.

Mobbs’ Panthers are 11-0 heading into a second-round matchup with Gainesville, giving him a 100-45 career record.

The majority of Mobbs’ victories came as Lanier’s head coach from 2014 to 2020. He had 58 wins with the Longhorns, highlighted by four seasons with at least 10 wins and a 2018 team that reached the state semifinals.

He coached two seasons at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) before being hired at Jackson County in 2023. Prior to earning his first head coaching job at Lanier, Mobbs was an assistant at Collins Hill and Lanier.