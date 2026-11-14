Second-round matchups for Gwinnett high school teams in the state football playoffs on Nov. 20, 2026:

Class AAAAAAA

Archer at Buford

Grayson at Lowndes

Peachtree Ridge at Newton

Richmond Hill at Brookwood

Westlake at North Gwinnett

Parkview at Carrollton

Private

Calvary Day at Greater Atlanta Christian

Christian Heritage at Wesleyan

Hebron Christian at Holy Innocents’