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American Football
Staying alive: Gwinnett's second round state football playoff matchups (copy)
By From Staff Reports,12 days ago
Second-round matchups for Gwinnett high school teams in the state football playoffs on Nov. 20, 2026:
Class AAAAAAA
Archer at Buford
Grayson at Lowndes
Peachtree Ridge at Newton
Richmond Hill at Brookwood
Westlake at North Gwinnett
Parkview at Carrollton
Private
Calvary Day at Greater Atlanta Christian
Christian Heritage at Wesleyan
Hebron Christian at Holy Innocents’