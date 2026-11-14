Gwinnett County Restaurant Report Card – 11/13/2026

The Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments conducted food service inspections in Gwinnett County on 11/13/2026. The following 15 establishments were inspected.

🔴 Grade U (Failing) = below 70 | 🟠 Grade C = 70–79 | 🟡 Grade B = 80–89 | 🟢 Grade A = 90–100

🔴 FAILING (below 70) — 1 location

AMERICAN DELI — 🔴 51 (FAILING)• Inspected: 11-13-2026 • 65 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd Suite 4 Lawrenceville GA 30044

🟡 Grade B (80–89) — 3 locations

GA TA QUAN — 🟡 80 (Grade B)• Inspected: 11-13-2026 • 5495 Jimmy Carter Blvd Suite A2 Norcross GA 30093KYURAMEN — 🟡 83 (Grade B)• Inspected: 11-13-2026 • 3320 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd Suite 2A Suwanee GA 30024CRAZY CANTINA AND GRILL — 🟡 86 (Grade B)• Inspected: 11-13-2026 • 4007 Annistown Rd Snellville GA 30039

🟢 Grade A (90–100) — 11 locations

CASA LATINA LOUNGE — 🟢 90 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-13-2026 • 5808 Singleton Rd Suite 700 Norcross GA 30093MS PATS SOUTHERN BISTRO — 🟢 91 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-13-2026 • 5210-A Stone Mountain Hwy Stone Mountain GA 30087SUBWAY 19410 — 🟢 93 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-13-2026 • 5965 Cumming Hwy NE Suite 310 Sugar Hill GA 30518SCHLOTZKY'S DELI — 🟢 93 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-13-2026 • 1625 Pleasant Hill Rd Suite 110 Duluth GA 30096COMMUNION STREET MARKET AND BASE OF OPERATION — 🟢 93 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-13-2026 • 3106 Communion St Dacula GA 30019EOMMA CHANS CATERING — 🟢 95 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-13-2026 • 1291 Old Peachtree Rd NW Suite 400B Suwanee GA 3002488 TOFU — 🟢 96 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-13-2026 • 3675 Satellite Blvd Suite 720 Duluth GA 30096TEXAS ROADHOUSE — 🟢 97 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-13-2026 • 1969 Dogwood Rd SW Snellville GA 30078AKARI SUSHI AND RAMEN — 🟢 97 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-13-2026 • 4955 Sugarloaf Pkwy Suite 108 Lawrenceville GA 30044COFFEE SHOP AS — 🟢 100 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-13-2026 • 155 Gwinnett Dr Suite D-2 Lawrenceville GA 30046Ashton Gardens Atlanta — 🟢 100 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-13-2026 • 260 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Sugar Hill GA 30518

Source: Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments. Data reflects food service inspections conducted on 11/13/2026.