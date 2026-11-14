Olabade Faduyile By Zach Scott

LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood’s boys basketball team put five scorers in double figures in a 76-50 win at Central Gwinnett on Friday.

Olabade Faduyile had 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Broncos (2-1), while Cam Knight (11 points, eight rebounds), Sebastian Paniagua (11 points, five rebounds), Kam Stephens (11 points) and Erik Collins (10 points) also played well.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Discovery 55, Upson-Lee 30

LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery shut down Upson-Lee in a 55-30 victory on Friday.

Dennis Estrella had 15 points and five rebounds, and Tremaine Seales had 11 points and four assists in the victory. Jayden Gilbert (seven points, five rebounds), Andrew Spear (seven points, four rebounds) and Jacob Springer (six points, seven rebounds) also stood out.

Duluth 60, Northview 55

DULUTH — Duluth topped Northview 60-55 on Friday, improving to 1-1 on the season.

The Wildcats got 10 points from Maxeed Ali and nine points from Kyle Enterline.

Seckinger 58, Kennesaw Mountain 44

KENNESAW — Seckinger held Kennesaw Mountain to five fourth-quarter points in a 58-44 victory on Friday.

Chattahoochee 61, Mountain View 59

JOHNS CREEK — Mountain View fell 61-59 to Chattahoochee on Friday.

Jamel Dejesus and Victor Guerrero led the Bears with 14 points each, while Trey McCoy scored 10. Jeremiah Wilson had eight points and Jordan Hamilton added seven points.

GAC 71, South Forsyth 44

CUMMING — Greater Atlanta Christian opened the season with a 71-44 win over South Forsyth on Friday.

Baer Bailey, K.J. Braswell, Zach Waters and Christian Wofford scored in double figures for the Spartans.