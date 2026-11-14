Parkview’s J.J. Brown (55) celebrates a touchdown against South Gwinnett in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs on Nov. 13, at Parkview High School. By Brian Bates

LILBURN — Not surprisingly, two of Gwinnett County’s most potent offenses put on a show Friday night.

In the end, No. 14 seed Parkview outlasted No. 19 seed South Gwinnett for a 63-56 victory in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.

Parkview, which improves to 8-3, will travel to No. 3 Carrollton on Friday, Nov. 20 in the second round. Meanwhile, South Gwinnett sees its season come to an end with a 6-5 record.

Friday’s game was the second straight wild one for Parkview, which lost 57-55 to North Gwinnett in the regular-season finale with the region championship at stake.

“Always say, man, coming off an emotional game from last week, you’re coming into the playoffs and you’ve got to get up again,” Parkview head coach Adam Clack said. “Now, it’s win or go home and just proud of the guys. We had so many guys having to step up. … Heck, we were warming up at 6 o’clock. They had bus issues, and 100 points on the board. So, it’s one of those games, man, in 7A Georgia.”

Friday night’s game at Parkview was delayed 45 minutes due to South Gwinnett’s bus experiencing an accident en route. Fortunately, everyone on board was reported to be OK.

“Minor, minor, minor fender bender,” South Gwinnett head coach Bryan Lamar said. “That was it. I didn’t even know there was a situation, and we pulled over, but it was nothing major. We might have scratched a bumper or something.”

Parkview quarterback Greg Hart opened the scoring with 8:27 left in the first quarter on a 45-yard touchdown run.

Following an 18-yard run by quarterback C.J. Peoples to put South Gwinnett in the red zone, the Comets picked up a touchdown to even the game up 7-7 after the kick with 6:28 left in the first quarter.

Peoples picked up another big run for 70 yards to set up the Comets at the 4-yard line on the following drive. He then connected with wide receiver Cohl Hendon for a touchdown to give South Gwinnett a 14-7 lead with 4:25 left in the first quarter.

Once again, Peoples found Hendon, and the wide receiver took it 33 yards for another touchdown. After the kick, the Comets had a 21-7 lead.

The Panthers found an answer in a big way. Christian Ema returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-14 with 2:28 left to go. Defensive end Bryce Carter picked up a key third-down stop to force a punt and prevent an answer to the big return.

With 9:44 in the second quarter, Comets cornerback Ethan Cole picked off Hart and returned it 20 yards to set his team up on its own 30-yard line. Peoples followed it up on the following snap with a 61-yard run to make it a two-score game once again for South Gwinnett.

Parkview picked up a three-yard touchdown by running back Zandon Mullins to get back within a scored with 8:37 left in the half.

With 3:18 to go in the half, Hart found Jason Horne Jr. for a five-yard touchdown. The game was all tied up 28-28 after the kick.

The Panthers forced a fumble on their own 38-yard line, and Lawrence Williams III recovered, and took to midfield. Hart found Ema for 35-yard touchdown pass on the following play, giving the Panthers a 35-28 lead with 53 seconds in the half.

A missed field goal by South Gwinnett kept the score the same heading into halftime.

The tying score came on the first drive of the second half. Peoples carried the ball three yards to make it 35-35 after the kick. Peoples then connected with wide receiver Jayden Juniors for a touchdown with 5:41 left in the third quarter to retake the lead 42-35.

Parkview tied it back up on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Hart to Horne with 4:16 left in the third quarter.

Khareem Cius carried the ball 58 yards for another South Gwinnett touchdown and a 49-42 lead. Hart threw 56-yard touchdown pass to running back Sterling Dixon, and the game was tied again at 49-49.

Peoples ran it 60 yards for another touchdown and South Gwinnett was back in the lead at 56-49. Dixon matched the touchdown on a 38-yard run to make it a 56-56 tie after the kick with 11:06 left in the fourth quarter.

Dixon picked up another touchdown with 5:50 left in the game to give Parkview a 63-56 lead. The Panthers’ defense was able to put the finishing touches on the game, and the hosts hung on to win.