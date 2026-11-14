Collins Hill's Diovanni Thomas (49) and Tyler Johnson (21) chase Newton's Kevin Hartsfield (4) in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs on Nov. 13, 2026. By Andrew Mills

COVINGTON — A four-touchdown performance in the return of Kevin Hartsfield helped Newton take down Collins Hill 42-15 in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs Friday.

In a game highlighted by the work of No. 3, the Rams were strong in all three phases by game’s end.

Friday’s first-round matchup was the first time in the last four weeks that Hartsfield suited up. He suffered an injury back in Newton’s 46-16 win over Rockdale County in early October, but the star back made up for the four missed games with as many scores.

Following the win, Newton head coach Josh Skelton described the impact Hartsfield had on the team in his return to action.

“Explosiveness, leadership,” Skelton said. “Every time he touches the ball, you know it’s an opportunity for him to score. He’s the best in the country, any time he has the ball in his hands in any way, good things will continue to happen. Our goal was to make it simple. Allow him to lead, be a playmaker and today he was.”

Collins Hill won the toss and chose to kick the ball to Newton to begin the action, and Hartsfield awaited as the main return-man.

The kick went well to his right, but Hartsfield tracked it down and gave himself a chance to return. No Eagles came close to bringing down Hartsfield on his way to a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that put Newton ahead 7-0.

The Rams were held to a three-and-out on the team’s first offensive drive, but it was only a matter of time before the Rams’ special teams made another play.

After forcing a second Eagles’ punt, Braylon Miller caught the ball and scampered past a handful of Collins Hill defenders on his way to a 60-yard punt return touchdown.

The Eagles’ third drive was their best of the day as it moved into Rams’ territory, but the Newton defense stood tall to force a turnover on downs on a fourth-and-short rush.

With a chance to capitalize, Newton put the ball back in the hands of Hartsfield.

The Rams moved down the goal line on a pair of chunk plays before Hartsfield scored on a one-yard rush that gave Newton a 22-0 advantage.

On the ensuing drive, things went from bad to worse for Collins Hill as quarterback Makyree Cross was picked off by D’marion Pittman. Cross went on to make a plethora of tight throws to receivers throughout the game, but his interception to Pittman was his first of three turnovers on the day.

Against Cross and a quality offensive line, Skelton spoke on the game plan defensively.

“Just making sure we played top-down and limited the explosives,” Skelton said. “Make sure we control the run game, and more importantly, make sure we play the great field position; allowing us to attack in certain moments and play great in others. Just really proud of them.”

The Rams’ offense couldn’t produce the turnover into points, but they would get another chance just a few minutes later.

On the next drive for the Eagles, a third-down pass from Cross landed in the hands of Miller for a pick.

The Collins Hill defense responded well in the drives following Hartsfield’s second score, and another turnover resulted in no points for the hosts.

Late in the half, the Eagles’ defense rose to the occasion again when sophomore Jame’l Davis intercepted Josiah Frazier across the middle. Davis returned the ball well into Newton territory, setting up a 38-yard field goal from Kevin Lopez before halftime.

Not too long into the second half, Hartsfield found his third touchdown of the day on a four-yard rush.

Collin Hill answered with a long drive to set up more points. Cross connected on a deep pass down the right sideline before punching it in himself on a one-yard rush.

With a 30-9 lead, Newton relied on another part of Hartsfield’s skillset for a score.

Once the team entered the red zone, Hartsfield moved out wide before catching a jump-ball pass from Frazier for a 21-yard touchdown.

Cross answered with a second consecutive one-yard score, but the Newton run game began to take its toll on the Eagles’ defense — and the clock.

After Hartsfield’s fourth score, Skelton put the ball in the hands of sophomores Zayden Harden and Karter Lumpkin.

“Zayden Harden has been showing up great all year. Karter Lumpkin, he just got back healthy near the back half of this year, so this was his first real game back healthy today,” Skelton said.

Each back moved the sticks, but it was Harden that found pay dirt on a 38-yard rush up the middle.

Collins Hill moved the ball deep into Rams’ territory to follow, but a second interception from Pittman sealed the deal for Newton in the first round. In what was a strong day from Pitman, Skelton shared how the sophomore has stepped up in Year 2.

“Savviness,” Skelton said. “He’s really dangerous in terms of just knowing the game of football; a high IQ kid, always watched film. Knowing our culture and our defensive back room, obviously he is that next guy that everyone is going to be talking about.”

Collins Hill’s 2026 campaign came to a close with a 5-6 record that saw the team finish second in Region 8-AAAAAAA at 5-1. This season marked the 10th consecutive year that the Eagles’ were playoff bound.

Newton improved its season record to 11-0 — the most wins in a single season in program history.

In the second round, the Rams will return to Flagship Stadium to take on the Peachtree Ridge Lions (7-3) on Friday, Nov. 20. The Lions defeated the Hillgrove Hawks 31-27 in the first round Friday.