Hebron Christian’s Beau Bennett (2) runs for a touchdown against Eagle’s Landing Christian in the state football playoffs on Nov. 13. By Kenny Revere

MCDONOUGH — It’s been a strange year for two-time defending state football champion Hebron Christian.

After firing first-year head coach Quentin Davie just seven games into his tenure, the school reset things with interim head coach Daniel Mejia.

The Lions finished with a 4-6 record, but still made the playoffs in the Private school division. On Friday night in the first round at Eagle’s Landing Christian, the Lions looked like a team hungry for another title, coming from behind at the half to win 30-16.

Hebron moves on to play undefeated Holy Innocents’, which received a bye, while ELCA ends its season with an 8-3 record.

“My message has been one play at a time,” Mejia said. “Just go out there and execute.”

The first half was a shootout as both teams took turns exchanging the lead before ELCA took the 16-15 lead at the break. The Lions outscored the Chargers 15-0 in the second half.

Mejia had a simple message for his team in the locker room at the break.

“There wasn’t a whole lot to say but go out there and be a man and play football,” Mejia said.

ELCA set the tone early with an opening drive that consumed almost seven minutes. Quarterback Carson Carrigan called his own number on several keepers and he completed passes to Santiago Jones and Joseph Thomas, but the drive bogged down and the Chargers settled for Tyler Morton’s 36-yard fied goal.

The Chargers’ 3-0 lead didn’t last long.

ELCA attempted an onside kick that didn’t fool Hebron and the Lions took over on their own 49.

Ten plays into the drive, Beau Bennett, who carried the ball eight times during the drive, scored on a 4-yard scamper.

The offensive fireworks continued as the Chargers increased the lead to 9-7 on their next series. On the second play off the drive, Carrigan connected with Jaxson Brown on a 76-yard TD pass.

The lead changes continued on the next series for the Lions as they marched 67 yards and converted a two-point conversion to take a 15-9 lead when Jordan Greene scored on a 14-yard run.

With six minutes left in the second quarter, the Chargers regained the lead on an 80-yard drive that consumed just over three minutes. Carrigan started the drive connecting with Thomas on a 43-yard pass completion. Five players later, the duo struck again, with Thomas hauling in a short three-yard pass to give the Chargers the one-point halftime margin.

It was the last time ELCA dented the scoreboard.

In the third quarter, Hebron chewed up nearly six minutes and put together a 62-yard drive. The Lions converted a fourth down during the drive and three plays later, Dylan Hutson scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 17-yard reverse.

Bennett put the exclamation point on the contest, sending the Lions into the second round with a 4-yard TD run.

Second-year ELCA head coach Justin Roberts was disappointed in the loss, but proud that team got back to the playoffs after finishing 3-7 at the Class AAAA level last year.

“I am really proud of the way we fought,” Roberts said. “I don’t think there were a lot of people who gave us too much of a chance going into this game. We lost to a very tough team. They are really battle-tested. They are used to playing this time of year. Their size wore us down a little bit late in the game, but I can’t say enough about our kids.”