Shiloh’s Tyrese Dorsey runs the football against Heritage on Sept. 11, 2026. By Vincent Myers

FAIRBURN — Shiloh entered the state football playoffs on a two-game winning streak, but failed to extend the run with a tough matchup Friday night.

The Generals lost 69-7 to Creekside in the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs at Seminole Stadium. Shiloh (7-4) had won five of its previous six games — for its third seven-win season since 2000 — but last season's Class AAAA state champions were dominant.

No. 37 nationally ranked Creekside (10-1) made Shiloh go 3-and-out, and Johnathan Hargrove Jr. scored a 68-yard jet sweep touchdown receiving on the first Creekside offensive play.

That sequence happened three more times, as No. 8 seed Creekside took a 28-0 first-quarter lead with quick stops and scores in response. No. 25 seed Shiloh forced a fumble on the next Creekside possession, but a failed fake punt led to a touchdown passing from Savoy Nichols to Amari Jackson for a 35-0 lead.

A long kick return into Creekside territory set up Shiloh’s best first-half scoring opportunity. Another mistake piled up, though, as Shiloh fumbled, and Alabama senior cornerback commit Darrius White returned it over 60 yards for a touchdown. Creekside led 62-0 at halftime. in the third quarter, Shiloh senior Tyrese Dorsey scored on an 8-yard touchdown run, and the Generals recovered a second Creekside fumble.

Savoy passed for 289 yards and five touchdowns, and Creekside had 256 yards and four touchdowns rushing. Creekside will host No. 9 seed Clarke Central, which defeated No. 24 seed South Effingham 28-20, in the second round.

“They’re just big and explosive,” Shiloh coach Tino Ierulli said of Creekside. “They’re fast and physical, and we saw that on the tapes because of the scores they put on other teams. … We just didn’t have the pieces to compete with them.”

Shiloh never mastered a handful of things this season, Ierulli said, but it did enough to finish in third in Region 4-AAAAAA. The Generals were down three injured defensive starters to begin the season and finished without four when a starting junior defensive back tore an ACL during the comeback win over Decatur, Shiloh’s third game.

The defense didn’t allow more than 28 points in a game before taking on Creekside. Shiloh finishes with one win better than it during a 6-5 2025 season.

“That’s one thing I am proud about — our defense the way they played the entire year with four of our starters out,” Ierulli said. “We have four sophomores on defense starting, which is challenging when you’re playing the 28th or something-ranked team in the nation, yet alone No. 3 in the state.”

Creekside is on a 10-game winning streak and last lost 29-20 to nationally ranked Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) in Week 1. The Seminoles last lost to a Georgia team in the 2024 Class AAAA semifinals against Marist.

Creekside coach Maurice Dixon said the season opener taught his team to be consistent, show up every day and do things the right way

“When you get to this part of the season, you want to be as clean as possible, and the execution is very important,” Dixon said. “For us to go out there and execute, I was really proud of that. The physicality was there. It’s cliché, but we’re trying to play and win a 15th game (for a state championship). But you have to get better every game to get there.”