Buford’s Michael Beck Brosius (15) reaches for a tackle against Marietta in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs on November 13, 2026 at Phillip Beard Stadium in Buford. By David McGregor

BUFORD — With the Buford offense struggling in the first half, the Wolves’ defense and special teams took over in the third quarter.

A safety, a big kickoff return and a long punt return in a span of less than five minutes in the third put a close football game out of reach. That sequence propelled the Wolves to a 30-6 win over Marietta in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Friday..

“There is no game in Class 7A that’s easy. Every team that makes the last 32 (of the playoffs) is good enough to beat anybody at any given time,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said. “If you slop around at times it’s going to look like that. I am proud of the defense and how they played. They bowed their necks all game. We started making plays on defense, we started making plays on special teams and we got the offense rolling.”

Defending state champion Buford (11-0) will host Archer in the second round of the state playoffs after the Tigers upset North Cobb 24-17.

Buford led 7-0 at halftime and the Wolves punted on their first possession of the third quarter. Punter Valentino Lorenzo’s kick was downed at the four-yard-line. Beck Brosius’ quarterback pressure in the end zone forced an intentional grounding penalty for a safety.

Jameer Cantrell had a 44-yard kickoff return to the Marietta 16 to set up Jalen Brewster’s seven-yard touchdown run to make it 16-0.

Braylon Williams had a 51-yard punt return to the Marietta six and quarterback D.J. Hunter rushed for a five-yard touchdown run to push the Wolves’ lead to 23-0 with 4:40 left in the third quarter.

Hunter was 10 of 21 passing for 114 yards with two interceptions and one rushing touchdown. Ashton Thomas had five catches for 53 yards. Silas Nuckles rushed for 45 yards on eight carries and Cantrell had 39 yards on nine carries.

“The defense stepped up and backed them up. Our special teams had been playing really well all night long. All three phases have to work together,” Appling said. “I think in that sequence we stole the momentum. No one really had it for 20-something minutes. We took it at that point and ran with it.”

Williams had an interception on Marietta’s next possession and the Wolves’ offense went 71 yards on 10 plays with Nuckles ending the drive with a six-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 30-0.

Buford’s defense got sacks from Ryan Tharpe, Will Wyatt and Tank Watson, and Joshua Echols had a tackle for loss in the fourth quarter. But Marietta’s offense was able to do something few teams have accomplished this season against the Buford defense — score a touchdown. Jackson Nesmith caught a 29-yard pass from Jayden Whiteside with 28 seconds left in the game and the two-point conversion was no good. It was the first touchdown allowed by the Buford defense since the first quarter of an October 9 game against Dacula.

Whiteside was 10 of 24 for 111 yards, two interceptions and one touchdown. Nesmith caught four passes for 81 yards. Marietta (6-5) had 186 yards of total offense.

“We hate to give up that last one, but in the grand scheme of things you’re playing against a good team,” Appling said. “I think they have a great coaching staff and I think they are on the way up.”

Buford’s defense made a stop on fourth down to start the game and give the Wolves the ball at the Marietta 41. Buford needed just four plays thanks to a 19-yard pass by Hunter to Ashton Thomas to set up Cantrell’s seven-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

From there, the Buford offense sputtered. A 34-yard field goal was no good. Starting at the Marietta 32, Buford had to punt, then threw an interception, punted again and was intercepted to end the first half. Buford had two touchdowns called back in the game due to penalties.

“Going through the motions at times during the week shows up on Friday,” Appling said. “They know what type of practice we showed this week and it wasn’t great. That’s why we showed like that.”

The Buford defense did its part to keep the Wolves in the game, forcing three punts in the first half, two fourth down stops including one on a fake punt and an interception by Nuckles.

Tharpe, Krystian Walcott and Jewlyan Dillard had sacks, and Williams a tackle for loss.