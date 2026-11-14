Brookwood’s Stephen Love (7) makes a catch while Norcross’ Drew Noelsaint (1) defends during the first round of state playoffs in Snellville on Nov. 13. By Jamie Spaar

SNELLVILLE — The calendar changed to the postseason, but nothing else did for Brookwood football.

The Broncos picked up right where they left off in the regular season, scoring touchdowns on all six first-half possessions and cruising to a 49-0 victory over Norcross in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Friday.

No. 4 seed Brookwood (10-1) has now won four consecutive games and scored at least 49 points every time, making it seven times reaching the mark this year.

“We were explosive right from the very beginning,” Brookwood head coach Chad Nighbert said. “We played fast, we played physical, kind of all the things we talk about doing all the time. The first quarter ended with us up 28-0, and we had pretty much everything working.”

Superstar running back Brayden Tyson has been the offense’s driving force all season, and started his last high school playoff run with a first-quarter hat trick. Brookwood’s lightning quick offense scored four, first-quarter touchdowns on just 20 total snaps, averaging a little over a minute per possession.

Tyson rushed in from one, three and 13 yards out on his scores and quarterback Gary Chatman Jr. took over from there, accounting for Brookwood’s next four touchdowns through the air. Chatman completed strikes to Braddock Green, Michael Johnson, Zy’Aire Conaway and Ty Samuel all from at least 21 yards out as Brookwood’s balanced offense got everyone involved in another dominant performance.

Chatman completed 9 of 13 passes for 206 yards with 56 rushing yards, Tyson pounded another 98 on just 11 carries, Michael Johnson spelled him with 72 yards on 10 carries and six different Brookwood receivers caught a pass in a nearly flawless offensive performance.

“Gary did a really good job throwing the ball to our open receivers,” Nighbert said. “I don’t know how many different receivers he hit, but it was a bunch of them. And of course Brayden did his thing. I don’t know how many yards he finished with but he started with a couple touchdowns. We’re a really good, solid team. We’re going to be a hard out in these playoffs.”

Four different Norcross quarterbacks attempted a pass as the Blue Devils looked for answers offensively. Brookwood’s defense was ferocious all night, holding Norcross (5-6) under 100 yards of total offense until its final drive.

“We’ve gelled,” Nighbert said about his defense. “We stick up for each other. When a defensive lineman doesn’t do great we’ve got a linebacker right there to replace him. When a linebacker misses an assignment we’ve got a DB right behind him and the same thing if a DB messes up we have another DB right behind him. We’re doing a really good job playing complementary football altogether, but defensively really, really good.”

Leilan Turner and Eric Pitts III had the two highlight plays of the night for the Norcross defense, an interception and a fumble recovery respectively in the second half.

Norcross ended the year with its 17th consecutive playoff appearance.

“I’m proud of the way they fought all year,” Norcross head coach Corey Richardson said. “It’s been a lot of adversity, and it’s just kind of cool because the kids just kept responding and working each week. Tonight didn’t necessarily go our way. Brookwood is really good, but the way our kids just went to work and did what we asked them to do day in and day out, there’s still a lot of accomplishments just continuing and making the playoffs. Hats off to our group for not giving up and continuing to fight.

“I’m just proud of the senior group and how hard they fought and worked. They were leaders this year, and I was just very pleased with their hard work.”

Brookwood will stay home next week with South Georgia opposition coming off an upset after No. 20 seed Richmond Hill took out No. 13 North Paulding 21-16.

“Obviously, you just want to get to the next game and go 1-0 every week like everybody else,” Nighbert said. “Facing Region 1 opponents is great because they’re historically really good teams and really well-coached teams.”

Four first-quarter touchdowns put the game away early, and now the Broncos are four wins away from their ultimate goal.