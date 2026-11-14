Peachtree Ridge quarterback Trae Macon runs with the football against Hillgrove in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Nov. 13. By Chris Pangle

SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge head coach Matt Helmerich said he no longer worries about his team getting nervous in close football games.

The Lions have been finding a way all year, even after losing starting quarterback Zain Belfield three weeks ago to injury.

Now the Lions are relying on Trae Macon, who started at safety last year and led the region in takeaways.

Macon used his arm and his legs to power Peachtree Ridge (8-3) past Hillgrove 31-27 on Friday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.

Macon played quarterback as a freshman before moving over to safety and is playing both ways when his team needs him.

Now a senior, Macon doesn’t appear to shy away from big moments running the Lions’ offense. He’s had his number called twice in situations with the game on the line in the Lions’ last three games, including a 40-34 overtime win against Duluth.

Macon answered the call once again on Friday — this time with the season on the line.

Peachtree Ridge trailed 27-24 with 5 minutes in the fourth quarter when Hillgrove (7-4) decided to go for a fourth-and-1 on their own 30-yard line.

The Lions’ defense came up with a stop, giving the ball back to Macon and the offense.

“I knew if the defense got a stop, I was going to go out and punch it in,” Macon said.

On fourth-and-1 from the 21, Macon took the snap on a keeper up the middle, sliced through a crowd of defenders, and shook off the last man standing between him and the end zone. His second touchdown run of the night put the Lions on top by four.

On the next Hillgrove possession, cornerback Declan Delaporte came up with his second interception of the night to seal the win and allow the Lions to advance to the second round.

The Lions forced five turnovers in the game, which Helmerich said was a big help to an offense that was trying to find its rhythm with a backup quarterback.

“(The players) really don’t (get nervous),” Helmerich said. “Everybody just stays calm, the coaches keep coaching up the kids, and they just keep making plays. This has got to be six or seven games this year it’s come down to the last play or last possession. They’re built for this.”

The situation looked bleak in the first half as Peachtree Ridge watched a 14-7 lead become a 20-14 halftime deficit when a Lions’ fumble turned into a 40-yard scoop-and-score for the Hawks.

Hillgrove seemed to have all the momentum, but Helmerich said he reminded his players they had been in this situation before.

After forcing a turnover on downs to open the third quarter, the Lions went the other way on a 7-play, 70-yard drive. Macon hit receiver Langston Abernathy for a 43-yard completion, then punched in from 1-yard out on a quarterback keeper to reclaim the lead 21-20.

The Lions defense then foiled another drive by Hillgrove as Delaporte came up with a diving interception on a tipped ball. That led to a 22-yard field goal for the Lions to make it 24-20.

The Hawks made it 27-24 with 8 minutes to go and then forced a punt on the ensuing Peachtree Ridge drive before coming up short on the fourth-and-1 deep in their own territory.

Macon finished 11 of 21 for 209 yards and a touchdown through the air and also rushed 12 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns.

Hillgrove running back Jaiden Moore finished with 18 carries for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Peachtree Ridge will travel to Newton next week for its second-round game.