North Gwinnett's Wilson Taylor (5) reaches for a catch during the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs against North Atlanta on December 13, 2026. By Craig Cappy

SUWANEE — North Atlanta made an early push to erase a 14-point deficit, but North Gwinnett had an answer every time in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs on Friday.

The Bulldogs pulled away for a 53-28 victory Friday night at home to advance to a second-round home game against Westlake North's high-powered offense found the end zone throughout the night, building a 39-21 halftime lead before adding two more touchdowns in the second half to secure the victory.

“Coach (Todd) Faulkner and our whole offensive staff just do such a great job in having the guys prepared,” North Gwinnett coach Eric Godfree said. “Our offensive line blocked well and the receivers were side-blocking so well. A lot was available tonight. Just great preparation all the way around for the offense.”

Although North Gwinnett (10-1) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter, North Atlanta (6-5) quickly responded with two touchdowns of its own to even the score. Bryce Willingham sparked the Warriors' comeback with a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to 14-7.

However, the Bulldogs' struggles with ball security gave North Atlanta another opportunity to capitalize. On the ensuing kickoff return, North Gwinnett fumbled the ball, giving the Warriors possession at the Bulldogs' 17-yard line. Evan Hawkins took advantage, connecting with Willingham on a 17-yard touchdown pass to the corner of the end zone to tie the game at 14-14.

The fumble was not the Bulldogs' first ball-security issue of the night. Earlier in the first quarter, Luke Smith fumbled as he was brought down near the 15-yard line, but was able to recover the ball at the Warriors' 7-yard line. Two plays later, Stephen Brown punched it into the end zone on a 5-yard run to give North Gwinnett an early 7-0 lead.

Despite overcoming those early mistakes, ball security remained an area of concern for the Bulldogs.

“You know, it's the first cold night, so the ball does get slick, but we've got to take care of the ball,” Godfree said. “No excuse, doesn't matter how slick the ball is, how dry it is, how cold it is. So we've got to do a better job of taking care of the ball.”

The Bulldogs responded to the tie with back-to-back rushing touchdowns from Banks Halcomb and Josiah Saunders to regain control, taking a 29-14 lead into the second quarter.

North Gwinnett continued to build its advantage with a 29-yard field goal from Wesley Rogers and another touchdown run from Saunders. The defense also came up with key stops, including a sack by Derrick Washington that pushed North Atlanta quarterback Weston Goodman back 10 yards.

The Warriors added another touchdown just before halftime when Goodman connected with Willingham on a 40-yard pass before finding him again in the end zone. North Gwinnett carried a 39-21 lead into the break.

North Atlanta had an opportunity to cut into the deficit in the third quarter after Zion Carter recovered a fumble by Christian Williams inside the Bulldogs' 20-yard line. However, the Warriors were unable to convert on third down and were forced to punt.

North Gwinnett capitalized with two more touchdowns, including a 5-yard scoring pass from Elam Rahman to Christian Jackson, extending its lead to 53-21. North Atlanta added a 12-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, but the deficit proved too much to overcome.

Godfree emphasized the importance of his team's ability to respond and maintain its momentum after North Atlanta's scoring opportunities.

“Very important to respond,” Godfree said. “You want to keep pressing the gas and keep ahead. So it's very important. Defense did a great job coming right back and getting stops, and offense kept moving the ball to score. We had those two special teams hiccups right there that gave them 14 in a hurry, but our kids fought back well.”

Freshman Dakota Hines' late interception sealed the 53-28 victory and sent the Bulldogs into the second round, where they will face Westlake, a 35-14 winner over Walton in the first round.