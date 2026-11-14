GAC's Pierce Wilson (28) runs the football in a state football playoff win over Mount Paran on Nov. 13, 2026. By Luke Hamilton

NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian opened the Private state football playoffs in dominant fashion, defeating Mount Paran 44-14 on Friday night.

Running back Pierce Wilson made an early impact on both offense and special teams to kick-start the victory. Wilson returned a punt to the end zone before adding two rushing scores, including a 52-yard explosion.

“Pierce is fantastic,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said. “He’s so versatile. He’s obviously great as a ball carrier but he’s so diverse out of the backfield as a receiver as well.”

GAC’s opening possession got off to a rocky start when Mount Paran recovered a fumble on the Spartans’ first play from scrimmage, giving the Eagles an early opportunity to capitalize.

After two early turnovers, freshman quarterback Bryce Aukerman answered with three passing touchdowns. Aukerman connected with receivers Adrian Hughes, Michael Miller and Charles Mercer for scores.

“I didn’t like the fact that we turned it over twice during the first quarter,” Hardy said. “That was a little sloppy, but we were able to finish the game off in the second half.”

Five different Spartans found the end zone in the first half, including running back Aydin Barrie, as GAC established control on both sides of the ball.

The Spartans' defense held Mount Paran scoreless in the first three quarters. Defensive back Luke Griggs played a key role on special teams, blocking two punts that both set up rushing touchdowns for GAC. Linebacker C.J. Ohuabunwa and defensive end Tyler Younger also helped disrupt the Eagles’ offense with consistent pressure in the backfield.

“Our defense was fantastic,” Hardy said. “We did a really good job on our punt blocks and punt returns.”

GAC’s final points came from a high snap that resulted in a safety.

Mount Paran finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with a touchdown reception by wide receiver Alejandro Torres. The Eagles added another score when linebacker Joshua Williams recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

However, the late scoring efforts were not enough to overcome GAC’s early offensive explosion.

GAC will look to carry that momentum into its next matchup against Calvary Day in the second round at Spartan Stadium.

“They’re a really good team,” Hardy said of Calvary Day. “They were a state runner-up last year and have a talented team. We’re excited to have them here at Spartan Stadium and we’re looking forward to a good matchup.”