Providence Christian's Myles Rodgers (4) runs with the football against Savannah Christian in the state playoffs on Nov. 13, 2026. By Vincent Myers

LILBURN — A great turnaround football season for Providence Christian ended with a 38-28 loss at home to the Savannah Christian Raiders on Friday night in the first round of the Private state playoffs.

The Raiders' rushing attack proved to be too much for the Storm.

Providence, led by senior quarterback Riley Braiden, pushed for a late comeback in the fourth quarter, but it came up just short.

“We did not make enough plays to win this game,” first-year Providence head coach Trae Owens said. “We did not play well enough to win in the playoffs tonight.”

Braiden finished the game with four total touchdowns, with two rushing touchdowns coming in the fourth quarter.

The Storm went into halftime down 28-14, failing to convert on a field goal in the last seconds of the second quarter. The offense looked to build on its first-half performance, however, the second half proved to be tougher.

“In the second half, the defense held their own but the offense wasn’t clicking,” Owens said. “The defense started clicking but the offense kind of slowed it down. It was complementary football but one side has to help the other out.”

The Storm's defense kept the Raiders offense scoreless in the third quarter.

In the fourth, the Providence defense forced a Raiders field goal, making the score 31-14 with 10:34 left.

The offense turned it over on downs and the Raiders cashed in with a 61-yard touchdown run by Cain Tomlin, effectively icing the game with 8:23 left.

Braiden completed a two-minute offensive drive with short field position, scoring on a two-yard quarterback sneak. The Storm converted on the two-point conversion and they trailed 38-22 with 6:21 to play.

The special teams blocked a Raiders field goal late in the fourth quarter with 3:36 to go.

Braiden then scored on a goal-line quarterback sneak. This time, Providence was unsuccessful on the two-point conversion with 1:50 left in regulation.

The Raiders recovered the onside kick and kneeled.

Providence finishes the season 6-5.