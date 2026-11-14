GGC's Francisco Osorio (23) dribbles against Thomas in men's soccer on Oct. 17, 2026. By Elyse Brown/GGC Athletics

The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team will face Columbia College (Missouri) on Thursday, November 19, in a First Round match of the NAIA Tournament bracket, being hosted by Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois.

GGC and Columbia will be squaring off for the second time in postseason play. The Grizzlies won a second-round overtime match during the 2022 campaign.

The winner of Thursday’s match will advance to play Olivet Nazarene on Saturday, November 21.

This will be the 12th season that GGC is playing in the national tournament, and the 2025 team advanced to the quarterfinal round of the postseason play.

The Grizzlies (12-4-1) qualified for this year’s NAIA tournament by winning the Continental Athletic Conference’s Summit Division title on Tuesday, November 10, with a 2-0 victory over Florida National University.

The team takes a seven-match winning streak into the national tournament and had been ranked as high as No. 2 early in the season.

Columbia College (14-2-2) were champions of the American Midwest Conference.