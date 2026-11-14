Grayson quarterback Deuce Smith throws the football against Camden County in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Nov. 13, 2026. By Dale Zanine

LOGANVILLE — While rookie Grayson head football coach Greg Carswell is glad to have his first postseason win behind him, there’s little time for celebration with a second-round meeting with Lowndes on the horizon.

That’s why Carswell was happy to get the early game on Friday night.

The No. 12 Rams (7-4) had no trouble with No. 21 Camden County (5-6), breezing by for a 49-0 victory in the Class AAAAAAA first-round matchup, which began at 6 p.m.

“I just want to thank God for putting me in a position to have people that trust me to be in this position,” Carswell said. “I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to lead these young men. I thank God for giving me the opportunity to wake up this morning and be able to coach this game.”

Grayson began the onslaught on the game’s first play from scrimmage, as Jo’Real Ellinger fell on a Camden fumble at the Wildcats’ 40-yard line. Terrell Smith then ran in the game’s first score from 13 yards out to give the Rams a 7-0 lead.

Camden then pieced together its best offensive drive, but Grayson blocked a 36-yard field goal attempt and Rilee Drew returned the ball to the Wildcats’ 31.

Ashton Turner’s 12-yard rushing touchdown then doubled the lead with 1:33 left in the first quarter.

After a Camden punt, Grayson quarterback Deuce Smith scampered for a 23-yard run to help set up his 10-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Williams, extending the lead to 21-0 with 5:11 remaining in the first half.

Grayson’s last offensive possession before halftime was stamped with Smith’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Allan Moise, who was waiting in the back of the end zone to make it 28-0.

The Rams then ensured a second-half running clock, as Cam Jones picked off Xavier Collins and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown to send Grayson to the locker room with a 35-point advantage.

“I'm just happy with how we competed,” Carswell said of a first half that saw his defense record an interception, forced fumble and blocked kick. “Proud of our guys for the way they executed. Proud of how they prepared. We went through a lot this week in terms of preparation, but our kids weathered the storm and were able to come up with the win and do it the way we wanted to.”

Smith hit Cam Hurst for a 28-yard pass to start the second half, before the Wildcats enjoyed their lone bright spot of the night, as Maliek Patterson picked off Smith.

Grayson then thwarted any threat of a rally and after forcing a punt, scored again on backup quarterback K.J. Simpson’s 35-yard touchdown pass to freshman Cyrey Coleman, pushing the lead to 42-0.

Junior reserve running back Elijah Kilgore rushed for a 23-yard touchdown to punctuate the Rams’ third straight win — each by 42 points or more.

“Our kids understood the importance of every moment tonight,” Carswell said. “We challenged our kids to treat the second half, no matter what the score is, like a tight ballgame, like it’s 0-0. We wanted them to come out with the energy and effort and the mindset to just execute, whatever it is that we’re doing.”

Grayson’s next challenge will include a trip south to Valdosta to face No. 5 Lowndes (10-1), which pummeled No. 28 South Forsyth 62-27 in the first round.

One of the stiffest challenges of the Rams’ season awaits them — and Carswell won’t waste any time preparing.

“I’m glad we were playing at 6,” Carswell said. “I have a long night ahead.”