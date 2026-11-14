Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis, left, and guard Norman Powell, right, celebrate a base against the Atlanta Hawks during overtime of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Chicago. By David Banks - FR165605 AP

CHICAGO (AP) — Norman Powell scored nine of his 33 points in overtime and the Chicago Bulls snapped an eight-game skid with a 125-117 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA Cup game Friday night.

Josh Giddey had 14 assists and 10 rebounds, and joined Jalen Smith (12 rebounds) and Isaac Okoro with 15 points apiece for Chicago, which entered having lost nine of its 10 games this season. The Bulls' only other win came at Milwaukee on Oct. 23.

Patrick Williams scored 13 points, Buddy Hield added 12 and Matas Buzelis 11 as Chicago snapped a four-game home losing streak.

Jalen Johnson had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Hawks, who trailed by seven points at halftime.

CJ McCollum scored 20 points, Onyeka Okongwu chipped in 17 and Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 16 for Atlanta. Jock Landale (12 points) and Luguentz Dort (10) also scored in double figures.

Atlanta, which entered having won four of its last five games, dropped its second straight after a 124-114 decision to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

Up next

Hawks: At the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.

Bulls: At the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

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