ATLANTA — Georgia’s net tax collections in October rose marginally over the same month last year, up $6.7 million, for an increase of 0.2%, according to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

Total net collections in October were $2.71 billion.

The nearly flat change comes after three months of year-over-year gains of 2.3% to 3.5%.

The biggest drop was in net individual income tax collections, which fell $115.1 million, or 8.6%, from October 2025 to about $1.22 billion. Withholding payments fell $106.6, also 8.6%.

Kemp has raised the possibility of another special legislative session this year, this time to address the budget.

“I will not be calling a special session of the Georgia General Assembly in order to curtail executive branch powers or debate redistricting changes,” Kemp said in a statement on Nov. 4, the day after the election.

“There are, however, budgetary issues that may need to be addressed before the convening of the regular session in January.”

Individual income taxes aside, some other revenue categories grew in October.

Corporate income tax collections climbed $29.7 million, or 48.7%.

Gross sales and use tax collections rose $135.3 million year over year, or 8.5%.

But motor fuel tax collections fell for a seventh straight month, dropping $8.3 million or 4.3% from October of last year because of Kemp’s executive order to suspend the tax through Nov. 30.

That is more than the $422,000 year-over-year decline in September and the $6.6 million drop in August but a bit less than the $10.6 million drop in July.

It is far less than the $73.3 million decline in April and the more than $196 million drops in both May and June.

Kemp has suspended the 33.3 cent-a-gallon excise tax on gasoline (37.3 cents for diesel) repeatedly since March to help Georgians cope with rising prices.