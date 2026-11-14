GGC's Kanan Gasimov hits a forehand in the ITA South Regional on Sept. 26, 2026. By Nexup/GGC Athletics

The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team will begin the 2027 spring season as the NAIA’s No. 1-ranked team, as the preseason national poll was announced on Friday, November 13.

The defending national champion received all 10 first-place votes in the poll conducted by a nationwide panel of coaches.

GGC, led by head coach Tom Rees, captured its 11th national title after completing a 25-0 record during the 2026 season.

The Grizzlies started the 2026-27 season by sweeping both individual NAIA national championships this fall at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s ITA Cup. Sophomore Kanan Gasimov captured the tournament’s singles title and the doubles pairing of senior Nicolas Philibert and sophomore Mariano Hasenkopf won the doubles championship.