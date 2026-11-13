GGC's MaryLove Edwards in action during the ITA South Regional on Sept. 26, 2026. By Nexup/GGC Athletics

The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team will come into the 2027 season standing No. 8 in the NAIA Preseason Poll, announced by the organization on Friday, November 13.

The Grizzlies, led by head coach Tom Rees, have won 10 national championships in program history.

GGC is coming off a 9-8 record last spring.

The team had a strong fall 2026 season with the doubles team of juniors Suryanshi Suryanshi and MaryLove Edwards advancing to the championship match of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s ITA Cup NAIA national tournament. The team of junior Maria Clara Zotti and sophomore Marta Machado reached the semifinal round of the doubles draw.

Suryanshi was a semifinalist in the ITA Cup’s singles tournament.