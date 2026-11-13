Buford High grad Teresa Metz (right) has made more than 400 jumps as a member of the United States Military Academy’s parachute team. By Photos courtesy of U.S. Military Academy

As a member of the parachute team at the United States Military Academy in West Point, senior Teresa Metz has made more than 400 jumps, including recently landing on the field at historic Michie Stadium before the college football game between Army and Tulane on Oct. 10.

But prior to her appointment to West Point, Metz — a standout soccer player at Buford High — had spent very little time aloft.

“I had rarely been in airplanes before,” said Metz, who graduated from Buford in 2023 and will graduate from West Point this spring. “I was in high school when I flew for the first time. When I came to West Point, I had no jumping experience at all.”

The Cumming resident — who attended Pinecrest Academy before enrolling at Buford — had two older brothers who wrestled at West Point. When she visited them one weekend and saw the parachute team in action before a football game, Metz knew what she wanted to pursue at the academy.

“I came up for a football game to visit my brothers and we saw them wrestling and then went to a football game, a staple weekend activity,” she said. “The parachute team jumps into the stadium for the (football) games and I saw that as a civilian in high school. I just always thought it looked like a really unique opportunity that a lot of people don’t get to do. When I was applying here, I realized I wanted to do an activity here that you couldn’t do anywhere else.

“I was already thinking about parachuting but it was such a distant concept to me. Probably the only thing I was thinking was how it looked in the sky — it’s very captivating. It was foreign to me. I didn’t know a single thing about it when I got here and the tryout was something I really wanted to do.”

The tryout process to join the parachute team was extensive, and cadets must apply when they’re freshmen (or “plebes”). Metz said some 300 plebes originally showed interest in the team but only 10 were selected that year (the academy does not permit cadets to reveal how many team members there are). Team members don’t get the opportunity to jump at Army football games until they are seniors.

The law and legal studies major said she had to remember to stay focused on her first jump into the stadium.

“I got very sentimental on the helicopter,” said Metz, who added her very first jump came during Spring Break of her plebe year. “I was with my best friends and my coach, Tom Falzone, a legend in the skydiving world. We circle around in a helicopter and it has to be timed with television and all that, so it’s a very specific time.

“You’re looking around with the helicopter with your friends and you’re excited, but you also want to be safe. It’s a really cool experience. You train for three years to become a senior and jump into the stadium. It’s a cherry on top to the incredible experience we get here.”

Metz credited her high school coaches for helping her build resiliency and the foundation for leadership.

“The coaches at Buford were incredible role models, like Colleen Foy, Megan Hill, Chelsea Watts and Kara Tavani — they were incredible coaches,” said Metz, who was also scheduled to jump at Army’s game on Saturday against Air Force. “Going to a new high school, I didn’t know anybody as a freshman. It was important for me to have the coaches I had as a new person at the school

“…We also had leadership times outside soccer time — Megan Hill set up book studies and it was incredible. When I came here and tried out for the parachute team, it was very helpful coming from that.”

When asked how her West Point and parachute team experiences have shaped her, Metz — who will celebrate her 22nd birthday in early December — said, “It’s important to take care of yourself and have friends you can lean on and an outlet you can pour into. It’s a good environment because it challenges you a lot and lets you know what you can handle and what you can’t handle.

“…The skydiving thing is incredible. It’s so beautiful. We jumped yesterday and the Hudson Valley is changing colors and it’s just beautiful. We did a practice jump into the stadium and it was incredible., It takes a lot of mental focus, learning to be secure under pressure and doing things in stressful environments. It brings peace when you can calm the chaos in your brain.”