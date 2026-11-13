Aqueelah Ahmad-Harris

From a pool of the top teachers from each school in the county, six finalists have emerged for the Gwinnett County Public Schools prestigious Teacher of the Year award.

The finalists are:

• Aqueelah Ahmad-Harris of Lanier High School

• Dr. Jennifer Clark of Duncan Creek Elementary School

• Robin Colwell of Baggett Elementary School

• Tashana Gayle of Northbrook Middle School

• Brianca Noble of Lilburn Middle School

• Emille Williams of Seckinger High School

The GCPS Teacher of the Year program is aligned with the state and national Teacher of the Year programs. The educator named district Teacher of the Year will officially serve from July 2027-June 2028 and will apply to be the state TOTY in the fall of 2027.

Selection committees of GCPS educators narrowed the field to 25 semifinalists selected from an impressive list of 142 local school winners.

The committeem—mwhich includes former teachers of the year, local school administrators, and central office staff —has the task of selecting the 2028 Teacher of the year. On Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m., GCPS will host a celebration honoring this year’s finalists and naming the top teacher in the district.