Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins III, right, salutes 101-year-old Navy veteran George Marcus during the county’s Veteran’s Day ceremony at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center’s Fallen Heroes Memorial in Lawrenceville on Wednesday. Marcus served in the Mediterranean during World War II. By Photo: Gwinnett County

Being a veteran often generates “thank yous” and other forms of gratitude for people who have served in the military, but surviving one of the biggest military conflicts in the history of mankind is not the only reason why four Gwinnett County residents were recognized by county leaders this week.

These four veterans also lived long enough mark a century of life on this planet.

County officials had been toying with the idea of recognizing centenarian veterans for awhile, but Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins, the lone veteran on the county commission said it took some work to find veterans to recognize.

It’s not every day you come across someone who has lived to be at least 100-years-old, let alone also served in the military, after all.

“We were tireless on trying to find and honor these veterans,” Watkins said during the county’s Veteran’s Day ceremony on Wednesday.

The search for centenarian veterans uncovered four veterans, ranging in age from 100 to 107, who were recognized this week during the county’s annual Veteran’s Day celebrations, including both the ceremony at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Ceremony and the annual Stand Down resource event for veterans.

The veterans who were recognized included:

♦ Harry A. Knight:♦ a 100-year-old United States Marine Corps veteran who served during World War II and the Korean War. He received two Purple Hearts and fought during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in the Korean War. Nearly 6,000 U.S. Marines died during the battle and the Marine Corps refers to survivors as “The Chosin Few.”

♦ George Marcus:♦ a 101-year-old Seaman First Class in the United States Navy who served in the Mediterranean and North African theaters during World War II. He participated in efforts to keep sea lanes open for Allied nations in the Mideterranean.

♦ John L. Davis: a 103-year-old Sergeant in the United States Army who served in the Pacific theater during World War II He was stationed at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii and participated in the Battle of Saipan in the Mariana Islands. He received the Bronze Star and Good Conduct Me♦ dal.

♦ Geraldine “Gerry” Huls:♦ a 107-year-old Second Lieutenant in the United States Army Nurse Corps who served in England during World War II

Marcus and Davies attended the ceremony in person. Knight was in Virginia with family while Huls had some health issues that prevented her from attending the Veterans Day ceremony.

Each veteran was recognized with a proclamation regardless of whether they could attend in person or not, however.

“In our nation’s 250th year, It is my honor to recognize four of Gwinnett’s veteran centenarians,” Watkins said. “These brave men and women served our country and have reached their 100th birthday and beyond. They paved the way for all of us.

“They’ve helped shape our armed forces and they’re quite heroes.”

Watkins said the county is already preparing to honor more veterans next year, although they’ll be a bit younger — but not by much. The plan for next year is to honor all veterans in Gwinnett county who are 90-years-old or older.