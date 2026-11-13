Motorists traveling Interstate 85 through Gwinnett County should prepare for weekend lane closures as contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation continue a bridge maintenance project at four locations along the interstate. By Photo: GDOT

Motorists traveling Interstate 85 through Gwinnett County should prepare for weekend lane closures as contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation continue a bridge maintenance project at four locations along the interstate.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, the closures will take place between 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and 5 a.m. Monday.

The scheduled closures include:

I-85 Northbound

• Between Steve Reynolds Boulevard (Exit 103) and Pleasant Hill Road (Exit 104), one right lane will be closed Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Three right lanes will be closed each weekend night from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following morning, with the final closure ending at 5 a.m. Monday.

I-85 Southbound

• Between Old Norcross Road and Pleasant Hill Road, one left lane will be closed each weekend night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

Message boards and traffic control measures will alert drivers approaching the work zones. Motorists should expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the affected areas.

The lane closures are necessary to provide a safe working environment for construction crews and motorists during the bridge maintenance work.

The $1.6 million project is scheduled for completion in spring 2027.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time when using I-85 through the project area this weekend.