Eight Gwinnett County Public Schools students have been selected as 2026-27 Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH) Scholars.

Eight Gwinnett County Public Schools students have been selected as 2026-27 Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH) Scholars.

REACH is a Georgia Student Finance Commission program that provides mentorship and academic support to eighth-grade students. After completing the program, scholars can receive up to $10,000 in scholarship funds to use toward a postsecondary education at a HOPE-eligible Georgia institution.

“The recognition of GCPS students as REACH Scholars reflects the extraordinary potential that exists in every one of our schools,” said GCPS Office of Counseling, College & Career Services Director Durrant Williams. “These students have demonstrated resilience, determination, and a commitment to their future goals.

"Through the collective efforts of families, educators, counselors, and community partners, they are gaining access to opportunities that can transform their lives. Programs like REACH help ensure that barriers do not define a student's future, but rather that their talents, aspirations, and hard work open the door to college, career, and lifelong success.”

The following students were recognized at the district’s REACH Scholarship Signing Day:

• Tedjeana Lafalaise, Murphy Middle School

• Jocelyn Metz, McConnell Middle School

• Aiden Silva, Crews Middle School

• Madison Wyre, Five Forks Middle School

• Ione Ruffin, Pinckneyville Middle School

• Jahkaelyn Aldridge, Northbrook Middle School

• Abhidhyan Rijal, Hull Middle School

• Dominic Dimas, Trickum Middle School

To remain in the program, scholars must maintain good behavior and attendance and demonstrate progress toward high school graduation by earning and sustaining a HOPE-calculated GPA of 2.5 or higher.

Throughout the program, scholars will meet with their mentor twice each month and their academic coach once each month. During these meetings, they will receive support and guidance focused on academic success while monitoring their grades, behavior, and attendance.