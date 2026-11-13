More than 40 years ago, Guthrie’s Chicken Fingers revolutionized the fast-food industry with the first chicken finger-only restaurant and now operates about 70 locations in 14 states.

There’s good news for Grayson residents as Guthrie’s is re-opening on Tuesday at 1645 Grayson Highway.

And the news keeps getting better — to celebrate the grand re-opening of the Grayson Guthrie’s, the first 100 guests, ages 16 and older, who purchase an Original Box Combo on Opening Day will receive free Guthrie’s for a year, including one Original Box Combo per month for 12 months (redeemable only at the Grayson location). Ten lucky winners will be selected from the group of 100 to receive an upgraded reward of one free Original Box Combo per week for 52 weeks.

Franchise owners Parke Day and Rocky Moore have hired the husband-and-wife management team of Jarrett and Cassandra Harris to oversee operations. Jarrett Harris is a military veteran with years of experience in the hospitality industry.

“We’ve made Grayson our home and we’re excited to become part of the community, get to know our neighbor and give people a reason to make Guthrie’s one of their go-to spots again,” said Jarrett Harris in a news release. “We’re looking forward to writing Guthrie’s next chapter together.”

Guthrie’s has built its reputation around doing one thing exceptionally well — serving freshly prepared, hand-breaded chicken fingers alongside golden crinkle-cut friends, buttery Texas toast, crisp coleslaw and its iconic Guthrie’s signature sauce.

“We see tremendous opportunity in Grayson and we’re excited to further invest in this community,” said Tom Carr, president and CEO of Guthrie’s. “Guthrie’s has a loyal following because we stay true to what we do best: great chicken fingers, our signature sauce and an experience that makes people feel welcome. We look forward to delivering that tradition to Grayson.”

Guthrie’s in Grayson will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.guthrieschicken.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.