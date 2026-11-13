Tarece Johnson-Morgan

Two Gwinnett County school board members are, in their individual capacities, addressing teachers concerns on the retention bonuses that educators found out they would not receive this week.

Board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson-Morgan and Board member Rachel Stone reiterated Gwinnett County Public Schools’ stance that the bonuses were always contingent on whether the district received funding from the state to pay the teachers. They were quick to point out they were not speaking on behalf of the entire board, however.

“Right now, social media is full of anger, rumors, and half-truths,” Johnson-Morgan said. “Some of it comes from real pain. Some of it is meant to divide us: teachers against leaders, and neighbors against public schools.”

GCPS officials told teachers on Monday that they would not receive retention bonuses this year because there was no funding to pay for it. The announcement quickly took off on social media after district officials accidentally sent it to parents as well as educators.

District officials told the Daily Post that the message, which was signed by Chief Financial Officer Masana Mailliard and Interim Chief Human Resources J.W. Mozley, stands as the district’s official statement on the retention bonus issue.

“The supplement was contingent on funding from the state of Georgia,” the message said. “That funding was not included in the approved state budget, and GCPS does not have funding available in its current budget to provide the supplement independently.

“We recognize this news may be disappointing. We value the dedication of our teachers and staff and understand the importance of compensation in attracting and retaining the talented professionals who serve our students every day.”

One of the issues that have been raised by community members is the fact that the legislature passed the state budget before it adjourned for the year at the beginning of April, and Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law on May 12, but the bonuses were still listed as a part of GCPS’ budget — subject to state funding — in a slide that was shown to the school board when it voted to adopt the local budget on May 28.

Both Stone and Johnson-Morgan said the district needs to do better at communicating budget issues, particularly which items are contingent on state funding, in the future.

Both the board members also pointed to the availability of state funding as an issue.

The board’s chairwoman highlighted homestead exemption laws that will reduce the amount of local property tax revenue flowing into the school system.

One of them is the statewide floating homestead exemption. It was approved by voters, including a majority of those in Gwinnett, in 2024 but the school board chose to take advantage of an opt out last year. State legislators then came back this year and removed the opt out, which several local governments across Georgia chose to take.

Another tax-related matter that Johnson-Morgan mentioned was an increase in Gwinnett’s homestead exemption on school taxes, going from $4,000 to $10,000. Voters overwhelmingly approved the increase by a margin of 63.44% in favor to 36.56% against in May.

A third homestead bill that affected the district was the expansion of an $2,000 exemption on Gwinnett school taxes that was already available to teachers, active duty military, healthcare workers and law enforcement personnel.

The county’s voters just approved expanding the $2,000 exemption to all employees of GCPS and Buford City Schools as well as disabled veterans last week. Just over 75% of Gwinnett voters voted in favor of expanding the groups eligible for this exemption.

“The truth is bigger than one payment,” Johnson-Morgan said. “Our school money is being chipped away, one law at a time.

“Think of our school money as a bucket of water for a garden. Our children are the garden. Every tax break pokes a small hole in the bucket. One hole looks tiny. Many holes leave the garden thirsty.”

Stone said she was asking GCPS officials what it would take to pay the retention bonuses either in full or at least partially. She did say the district used $26 million from its reserves to pay employee salary raises as part of the fiscal year 2027 budget.

“As GCPS weighs salaries and benefits with classroom needs, I am committed to putting students first with the understanding that students are better served when their educators are supported,” Stone said.

The school board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center in Suwanee.